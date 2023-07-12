Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives C$13.57 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$13.57.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SGY. Eight Capital set a C$13.00 price target on Surge Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.75 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$14.75 to C$13.75 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Surge Energy Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of Surge Energy stock opened at C$7.79 on Friday. Surge Energy has a 12-month low of C$6.68 and a 12-month high of C$10.98. The stock has a market cap of C$765.99 million, a P/E ratio of 2.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.50 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.48.

Surge Energy Dividend Announcement

Surge Energy ( TSE:SGY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.02). Surge Energy had a return on equity of 39.63% and a net margin of 44.74%. The company had revenue of C$161.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$158.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.8800475 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Surge Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

About Surge Energy

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company's principal properties include Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; and the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

