Brokerages Set Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target at $13.07

Shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.07.

Separately, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Funko from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th.

Funko Stock Down 1.9 %

FNKO opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.69 and a 200 day moving average of $10.71. The company has a market cap of $511.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.52. Funko has a 12 month low of $7.14 and a 12 month high of $27.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.39. The company had revenue of $251.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $236.99 million. Funko had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.12%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Funko will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 8,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $75,707.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 122,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 8,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $75,707.60. Following the sale, the president now owns 122,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,165.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 3,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $28,237.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $435,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,125 shares of company stock worth $161,163. 11.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Funko

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Funko by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Funko by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in Funko by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 46,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Funko by 550.5% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 200,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 169,511 shares during the period. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Funko by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 409,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; fashion accessories, including handbags, backpacks, wallets, clothing, and other accessories; and figures, apparel, board games, accessories, plush products, homewares, vinyl records and art prints, posters, and digital non-fungible tokens, as well as creates soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

