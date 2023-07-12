Financial Comparison: Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) and Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX)

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) and Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cabaletta Bio and Cognition Therapeutics.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cabaletta Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00 Cognition Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Cabaletta Bio currently has a consensus target price of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 15.84%. Cognition Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 426.32%. Given Cognition Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Cognition Therapeutics is more favorable than Cabaletta Bio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cabaletta Bio N/A -59.20% -53.98% Cognition Therapeutics N/A -59.61% -46.89%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Cognition Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cognition Therapeutics has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.4% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.4% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 12.3% of Cabaletta Bio shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Cognition Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cabaletta Bio and Cognition Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$52.97 million ($1.81) -6.76 Cognition Therapeutics N/A N/A -$21.40 million ($0.95) -1.80

Cabaletta Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cognition Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cognition Therapeutics beats Cabaletta Bio on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; CABA-201, a 4-1BB-containing CD19-CAR T investigational therapy, for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases; PLA2R-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat patients with PLA2R-associated membranous nephropathy; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. It has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

About Cognition Therapeutics

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, an orally delivered molecule modulator designed to penetrate the blood-brain barrier and bind selectively to the S2R complex for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. The company is also developing COG0201 SHINE, a randomized double-blind and placebo-controlled for mild-to-moderate AD and is in phase II clinical trial. Its product pipeline also includes CT2168 for Synucleinopathies; and CT2074 for dry age-related macular degeneration. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

