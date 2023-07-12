Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the four research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.40.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Southwest Gas from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st.

Southwest Gas Stock Up 1.9 %

Southwest Gas stock opened at $65.03 on Friday. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $53.79 and a twelve month high of $88.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.29.

Southwest Gas Announces Dividend

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.30. Southwest Gas had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -65.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 70,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,093,252.53. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,591,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,341,198.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 70,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.91 per share, for a total transaction of $4,093,252.53. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,591,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,341,198.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 15,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.98 per share, for a total transaction of $909,184.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,610,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,180,381.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 123,332 shares of company stock worth $7,142,875. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 90.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. It operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. The company also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

Featured Articles

