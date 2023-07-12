Brokerages Set Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Price Target at $7.33

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.30 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In other Agenus news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 100,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $95,190.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,595,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,515,294.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 250,954 shares of company stock worth $267,492. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGEN. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agenus during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Agenus during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Agenus by 36.2% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $648.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.40. Agenus has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $3.37.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $22.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.53 million. Analysts predict that Agenus will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

