Contrasting Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) and WaveDancer (NASDAQ:WAVD)

Check Point Software Technologies and WaveDancer are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and WaveDancer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Check Point Software Technologies 34.49% 28.35% 14.89% WaveDancer -152.21% -198.64% -127.66%

Risk & Volatility

Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WaveDancer has a beta of 2.75, indicating that its stock price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Check Point Software Technologies $2.33 billion 6.62 $796.90 million $6.55 19.51 WaveDancer $11.19 million 0.56 -$17.75 million N/A N/A

This table compares Check Point Software Technologies and WaveDancer’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than WaveDancer.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.9% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.5% of WaveDancer shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.6% of WaveDancer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Check Point Software Technologies and WaveDancer, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Check Point Software Technologies 3 15 7 0 2.16 WaveDancer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Check Point Software Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $133.91, suggesting a potential upside of 4.78%. Given Check Point Software Technologies’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Check Point Software Technologies is more favorable than WaveDancer.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats WaveDancer on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile. The company also offers security gateways and software platforms that support small and medium sized business (SMB) to large enterprise data center and telco-grade environments; and threat prevention technologies and zero-day protections. In addition, the company provides cloud network security, security and posture management, cloud workload protection, and cloud web application protection for web applications and APIs; and Check Point Harmony that delivers endpoint and secure connectivity for remote user access. Further, the company provides technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing Check Point products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services on Check Point products. It sells its products through distributors, resellers, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and managed security service providers. The company has a strategic partnership with Revelstoke to automate detection and response solutions. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

About WaveDancer

WaveDancer, Inc. engages in development and maintenance of information technology systems, modernizing client information systems, and offers other IT-related professional services to government and commercial organizations in the United States. It also offers secure supply chain management software solution; consulting, development, training, and migration; and software development, system modernizations, cloud-based solutions, and cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Information Analysis Incorporated and changed its name to WaveDancer, Inc. in December 2021. WaveDancer, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

