The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Receives $57.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.00.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSXMA stock opened at $33.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $25.05 and a 1-year high of $45.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.33%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $790,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,900. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSXMA. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1,925.0% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 810 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 199.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 890 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 305.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Ossiam raised its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 76.8% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.