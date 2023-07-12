Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,600 ($97.77).
CRDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Croda International from GBX 6,200 ($79.76) to GBX 5,000 ($64.33) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8,000 ($102.92) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Friday, June 2nd.
Insider Transactions at Croda International
In related news, insider Tom Brophy acquired 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,438 ($69.96) per share, for a total transaction of £49,975.22 ($64,293.35). In related news, insider Tom Brophy acquired 919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,438 ($69.96) per share, for a total transaction of £49,975.22 ($64,293.35). Also, insider Steve Foots sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 6,921 ($89.04), for a total value of £1,027,837.71 ($1,322,317.91). Insiders have purchased a total of 925 shares of company stock worth $5,034,374 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.
Croda International Price Performance
About Croda International
Croda International Plc engages in fragrances, flavours, and seed enhancement businesses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through Consumer Care, Life Sciences, and Industrial Specialties segments. The company offers fabric care, hard surface cleaning, air care and dishwashing, bio-based, beauty, and personal care related products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Croda International
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.