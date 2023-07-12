Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.97.
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Energy to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th.
Advantage Energy Stock Performance
AAV stock opened at C$9.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.06. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$6.79 and a one year high of C$12.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.88.
Advantage Energy Company Profile
Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Advantage Energy
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.