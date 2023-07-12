Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.97.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Energy to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Advantage Energy Stock Performance

AAV stock opened at C$9.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.06. Advantage Energy has a one year low of C$6.79 and a one year high of C$12.19. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.88.

Advantage Energy Company Profile

Advantage Energy ( TSE:AAV Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$128.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$156.00 million. Advantage Energy had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 42.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that Advantage Energy will post 0.8039568 EPS for the current year.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of oil and natural gas resource that includes 228 net sections covering an area of 145,920 net acres of Doig/Montney rights in Glacier, Valhalla, Progress, and Pipestone/Wembley.

Featured Articles

