Head-To-Head Contrast: LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) vs. Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY)

LIXIL (OTCMKTS:JSGRY) and Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LIXIL and Geberit’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LIXIL N/A N/A N/A $210.84 0.12 Geberit N/A N/A N/A $1.26 40.85

LIXIL is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Geberit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LIXIL 0 1 0 0 2.00 Geberit 5 2 1 0 1.50

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for LIXIL and Geberit, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Geberit has a consensus target price of $491.20, indicating a potential upside of 851.94%. Given Geberit’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Geberit is more favorable than LIXIL.

Dividends

LIXIL pays an annual dividend of $115.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 443.6%. Geberit pays an annual dividend of $0.45 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.9%. LIXIL pays out 54.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Geberit pays out 35.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares LIXIL and Geberit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LIXIL N/A N/A N/A Geberit N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of LIXIL shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About LIXIL

LIXIL Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building materials and housing equipment worldwide. It operates through LIXIL Water Technology (LWT), LIXIL Housing Technology (LHT), LIXIL Building Technology (LBT), and Housing & Services Business (H&S) segments. The LWT segment offers sanitary ware, shower toilets, water faucets, washstands, bathtubs, prefabricated bathrooms, smart products, showerheads, washstand fixtures, washstand cabinet units, kitchen systems, etc.; and tiles for houses and buildings, and internal decorative tiles, etc. This segment offers its products under the INAX, GROHE, American Standard, COBRA, DXV, RICHELLE, and SPAGE brands. The LHT segment provides housing window sashes, entrance doors, various types of shutters, gates, carports, banisters, high railings, etc.; window frames, wooden furnishing materials, interior decorative materials, etc.; sidings, roofing materials, etc.; and solar power systems, etc. This segment offers its products under the Tostem, Exsior, Interio, Super Wall, Nodea, and Asahi Tostem brands. The LBT segment offers curtain walls, building window sashes, store facades, etc. The H&S segment engages in the development of homebuilding franchise chains, construction on order, etc.; and provides services for land, buildings, real estate management, real estate franchises development support, etc., as well as housing loans. This segment offers its products under the Lixil, Eyeful Home, ERA, Fierce Home, and GL HOME brands. The company was formerly known as LIXIL Group Corporation and changed its name to LIXIL Corporation in December 2020. LIXIL Corporation was founded in 1875 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media. It also provides bathroom systems product comprising bathroom ceramics, furniture, showers, bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets. The company sells its products under the Geberit brand name. It sells its products to wholesalers, plumbers, architects, and sanitary engineers. Geberit AG was founded in 1874 and is headquartered in Rapperswil-Jona, Switzerland.

