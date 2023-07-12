BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.58.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BB. 3M reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

In other BlackBerry news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 11,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $61,860.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in BlackBerry by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,012,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,014,000 after buying an additional 348,263 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 31.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 62.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 26.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,080,000 after buying an additional 113,962 shares during the last quarter. 38.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BB opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.55. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $3.17 and a 52 week high of $7.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.51.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $373.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.36 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 65.50% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

