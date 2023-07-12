Analysts Set NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT) Price Target at $15.50

NewtekOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.50.

NEWT has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on NewtekOne in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded NewtekOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NewtekOne from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on NewtekOne from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Barry Sloane purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $56,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,667,981.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $92,830 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NewtekOne Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEWT. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of NewtekOne by 127.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,320,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,697,000 after buying an additional 1,299,537 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NewtekOne in the first quarter valued at $2,903,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in NewtekOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,342,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NewtekOne by 422.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 211,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,010,000 after purchasing an additional 171,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NewtekOne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,705,000. Institutional investors own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEWT stock opened at $16.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.02. NewtekOne has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $23.11. The company has a market cap of $414.68 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.33.

NewtekOne (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $47.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.62 million. NewtekOne had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 26.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NewtekOne will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

NewtekOne Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. NewtekOne’s payout ratio is 51.80%.

NewtekOne Company Profile

NewtekOne, Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of business and financial solutions to the small- and medium-sized business market. Its business and financial solutions include banking services, business lending, electronic payment processing, ecommerce, accounts receivable financing and inventory financing, insurance solutions, web services, and payroll and benefits solutions, as well as technology solutions, including cloud computing, data backup, storage, retrieval, and IT consulting.

Further Reading

