Reviewing Greggs (GGGSF) and Its Peers

Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF – Get Free Report) is one of 63 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Greggs to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Greggs and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greggs N/A N/A N/A Greggs Competitors 1.92% 15.02% 4.91%

Dividends

Greggs pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Greggs pays out 91.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 61.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Greggs lags its rivals as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

42.1% of Greggs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Greggs and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Greggs N/A N/A 153.72 Greggs Competitors $28.92 billion $637.59 million 183.61

Greggs’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Greggs. Greggs is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Greggs and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greggs 0 1 1 0 2.50 Greggs Competitors 1136 2788 3030 115 2.30

Greggs presently has a consensus price target of $3,140.00, indicating a potential upside of 9,429.59%. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 32.90%. Given Greggs’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Greggs is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Greggs rivals beat Greggs on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Greggs Company Profile

Greggs plc operates as a food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells products to franchise and wholesale partners for sale in their own outlets. It is also involved in the property holding, non-trading, and trustee businesses. The company also operates through its own shops. Greggs plc was founded in 1939 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

