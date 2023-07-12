Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.63.
RWT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Redwood Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 15th.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 22,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after purchasing an additional 47,154 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Redwood Trust by 736.7% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.02%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -38.32%.
Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.
