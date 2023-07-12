Elena A. Donio Sells 2,642 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) insider Elena A. Donio sold 2,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $167,846.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,678,813.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Twilio Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of TWLO opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.03. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.00 and a 1 year high of $98.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Twilio by 419.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 58.9% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 18.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Twilio from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $90.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

