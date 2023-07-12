Nicole Damato Sells 6,422 Shares of InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Stock

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV – Get Free Report) insider Nicole Damato sold 6,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $45,596.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 197,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,082.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nicole Damato also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Nicole Damato sold 4,173 shares of InnovAge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.28, for a total transaction of $30,379.44.

On Monday, July 3rd, Nicole Damato sold 2,101 shares of InnovAge stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.26, for a total transaction of $15,253.26.

Shares of InnovAge stock opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $927.85 million, a P/E ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.05.

InnovAge ( OTCMKTS:INNV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 6.17% and a negative return on equity of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $172.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.54 million. Analysts forecast that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in InnovAge by 4,122.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in InnovAge by 533.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in InnovAge during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in InnovAge by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in InnovAge during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of InnovAge from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

