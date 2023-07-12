The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Major Shareholder Acquires $19,980.00 in Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $19,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00.

LSXMK opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.13. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1-year low of $25.02 and a 1-year high of $45.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.89.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LSXMK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 12,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 131,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,355,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 104,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

