David Springer Sells 100,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) Director David Springer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,302,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,054,075.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

FTC Solar Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $349.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.81. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.66.

Get FTC Solar alerts:

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.52 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 73.06% and a negative return on equity of 94.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FTC Solar

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of FTC Solar by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 117,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 31.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

FTC Solar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FTC Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTC Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.