David Springer Sells 100,000 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) Director David Springer sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $302,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,302,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,054,075.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
FTC Solar Trading Down 2.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:FTCI opened at $3.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.72. The firm has a market cap of $349.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.81. FTC Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.78 and a twelve month high of $5.66.
FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $40.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.52 million. FTC Solar had a negative net margin of 73.06% and a negative return on equity of 94.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.
FTCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of FTC Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.
FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.
