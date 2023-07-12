Insider Selling: New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWRGet Free Report) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $983,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,100,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,316,787.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.42, for a total transaction of $1,041,300.00.
  • On Monday, May 8th, Lewis Cirne sold 15,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,590.36, for a total transaction of $23,855,400.00.

New Relic Trading Up 3.0 %

NEWR stock opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.22 and its 200 day moving average is $69.09. New Relic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.79 and a 1-year high of $86.00.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWRGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $242.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.02 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 35.50% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NEWR shares. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of New Relic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Relic in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Institutional Trading of New Relic

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEWR. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 78.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Relic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 303.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

About New Relic

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

