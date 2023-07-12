Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director Sells $73,373.10 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at $492,271.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %

NTLA opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average is $39.70. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $76.45.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2,072.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 149.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $97,000. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTLA. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

