Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Director Sells $73,373.10 in Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,867 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total transaction of $73,373.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,526 shares in the company, valued at $492,271.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Intellia Therapeutics Stock Up 1.4 %
NTLA opened at $43.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.24 and its 200-day moving average is $39.70. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.44 and a 52-week high of $76.45.
Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on NTLA. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $89.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.53.
Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.
