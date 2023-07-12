Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) General Counsel Sells $104,553.75 in Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 27,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total transaction of $104,553.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,352,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Blade Air Mobility Price Performance

Shares of BLDE stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $298.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.64. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $6.86.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Blade Air Mobility

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,962,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,431,000 after buying an additional 137,713 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after buying an additional 38,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.