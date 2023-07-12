Leagh Erin Turner Sells 6,000 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,021,433.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

On Wednesday, June 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $397,560.00.

Ceridian HCM Trading Up 2.5 %

CDAY opened at $68.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -284.83 and a beta of 1.43. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $79.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.05). Ceridian HCM had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.77 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

CDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceridian HCM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at $3,476,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 28.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 28.0% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 34,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter.

About Ceridian HCM

(Get Free Report)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.