Leagh Erin Turner Sells 6,000 Shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Stock

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Free Report) CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.34, for a total transaction of $392,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at $16,021,433.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Leagh Erin Turner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 7th, Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.26, for a total transaction of $397,560.00.
CDAY opened at $68.36 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of -284.83 and a beta of 1.43. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $79.66.
CDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $86.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 9.9% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 1.3% in the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ceridian HCM in the second quarter valued at $3,476,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 28.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 34,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 28.0% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 34,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter.
Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.
