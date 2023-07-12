Aidan Viggiano Sells 3,223 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 3,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.55, for a total value of $204,821.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 195,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,394,410.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Aidan Viggiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 30th, Aidan Viggiano sold 6,184 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total value of $396,208.88.

On Friday, June 9th, Aidan Viggiano sold 8,456 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $536,364.08.

On Monday, May 15th, Aidan Viggiano sold 1,172 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.44, for a total value of $53,255.68.

NYSE TWLO opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $98.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.03. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.21. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.91% and a negative net margin of 34.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $999.82 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,175,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,364,000 after purchasing an additional 279,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,531,000 after acquiring an additional 256,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 28.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,589,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $638,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,091 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Twilio by 3.7% in the first quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,556,873 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,514,000 after acquiring an additional 270,533 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,409,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $362,791,000 after acquiring an additional 583,314 shares during the period. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TWLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Twilio from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Twilio from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Twilio from $93.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.88.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and communications solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and email interactions into their customer-facing applications.

