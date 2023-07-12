Thomas J. Carley Sells 1,359 Shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $116,887.59. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,231.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $86.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $586.20 million, a PE ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.34. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.74 and a fifty-two week high of $100.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.63.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Barrett Business Services had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 4.50%. Research analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Barrett Business Services Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBSI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 39.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrett Business Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 57.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

