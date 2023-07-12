Melissa M. Tomkiel Sells 35,623 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Melissa M. Tomkiel sold 35,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total transaction of $138,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,289,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,003,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of BLDE stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a one year low of $2.51 and a one year high of $6.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $3.64. The company has a market capitalization of $298.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.80.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $45.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.00 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLDE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLDE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 582.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

