Todd Alfred Carter Sells 5,500 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) insider Todd Alfred Carter sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %
VYGR opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $428.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.08. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $2.79. The company had revenue of $150.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.
