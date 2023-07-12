Todd Alfred Carter Sells 5,500 Shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) insider Todd Alfred Carter sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.80, for a total transaction of $59,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,488. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

VYGR opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $428.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.08. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.77 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.12.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $2.79. The company had revenue of $150.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 85,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 119,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,034 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

