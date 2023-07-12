Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Buys 500 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.96 per share, for a total transaction of $19,980.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,359.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 700 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,165.00.

The Liberty Braves Group Price Performance

NASDAQ BATRA opened at $41.23 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $41.75.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Liberty Braves Group

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The Liberty Braves Group had a negative net margin of 13.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.70 million. On average, equities analysts predict that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 1,132.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,378,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Liberty Braves Group in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,262,000 after buying an additional 7,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Liberty Braves Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 203,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,051,000 after buying an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

