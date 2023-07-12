Insider Buying: Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) Director Jason Stankowski purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 334,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,630. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Epsilon Energy Stock Performance

EPSN opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a one year low of $4.76 and a one year high of $7.66. The company has a market cap of $129.55 million, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.49.

Get Epsilon Energy alerts:

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 33.53% and a net margin of 50.33%. The business had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Epsilon Energy by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Epsilon Energy by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Epsilon Energy by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 90,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Epsilon Energy by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

About Epsilon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Epsilon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epsilon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.