Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) CFO Sells $96,195.00 in Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) CFO William A. Heyburn sold 25,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.75, for a total value of $96,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,431,558 shares in the company, valued at $5,368,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Up 2.5 %

BLDE stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $6.86. The company has a market cap of $298.53 million, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BLDE. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 582.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,740 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

