loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Jeff Alexander Walsh Sells 12,129 Shares

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2023

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDIGet Free Report) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 12,129 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $24,379.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,235,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,513,391.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 5th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 24,846 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $49,443.54.
  • On Tuesday, June 6th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 42,934 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $85,438.66.
  • On Friday, May 19th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 4,534 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $8,206.54.
  • On Monday, May 8th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 13,471 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $22,631.28.
  • On Thursday, May 4th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 16,800 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $25,872.00.
  • On Friday, April 21st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 14,828 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $25,800.72.
  • On Wednesday, April 19th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 15,448 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $26,416.08.

loanDepot Price Performance

NYSE:LDI opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $677.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.02.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDIGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $207.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.44 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 44.95% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

