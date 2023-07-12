loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) Insider Jeff Alexander Walsh Sells 12,129 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) insider Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 12,129 shares of loanDepot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.01, for a total transaction of $24,379.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,235,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,513,391.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeff Alexander Walsh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 5th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 24,846 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $49,443.54.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 42,934 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.99, for a total transaction of $85,438.66.

On Friday, May 19th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 4,534 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $8,206.54.

On Monday, May 8th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 13,471 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total transaction of $22,631.28.

On Thursday, May 4th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 16,800 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $25,872.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 14,828 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $25,800.72.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Jeff Alexander Walsh sold 15,448 shares of loanDepot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $26,416.08.

loanDepot Price Performance

NYSE:LDI opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $677.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.25 and a 1-year high of $3.02.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On loanDepot

loanDepot ( NYSE:LDI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $207.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.44 million. loanDepot had a negative return on equity of 44.95% and a negative net margin of 29.28%. Equities research analysts forecast that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LDI. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in loanDepot in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $32,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the third quarter worth $32,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of loanDepot during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

Featured Stories

