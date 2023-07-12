Nicola T. Allais Sells 9,231 Shares of DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 9,231 shares of DoubleVerify stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.22, for a total value of $352,808.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,740.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DV opened at $38.89 on Wednesday. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.38 and a 52-week high of $39.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a PE ratio of 134.11 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.43.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $122.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $34.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $649,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 3.0% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 43,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter worth $498,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 15.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in DoubleVerify by 60.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

