Solas Capital Management, Llc Purchases 160,000 Shares of Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN) Stock

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Solas Capital Management, Llc acquired 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,768,467 shares in the company, valued at $18,842,335. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Epsilon Energy Price Performance

Epsilon Energy stock opened at $5.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $129.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.42. Epsilon Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.76 and a 1 year high of $7.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.49.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.36 million during the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a net margin of 50.33% and a return on equity of 33.53%.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Epsilon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 17.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EPSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Epsilon Energy by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 67,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 27,576 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Epsilon Energy by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 714,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after acquiring an additional 74,550 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 43.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 130,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 39,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

