Sadie Stern Sells 392 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total value of $50,195.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,074 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,575.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sadie Stern also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 9th, Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total value of $47,674.83.

On Tuesday, May 9th, Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.19, for a total value of $47,234.67.

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ DXCM opened at $131.23 on Wednesday. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.93 and a twelve month high of $134.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of 187.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1085.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on DexCom from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on DexCom from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in DexCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in DexCom by 684.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in DexCom by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 264 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

