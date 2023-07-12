Matthew Field Sells 15,769 Shares of Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Field sold 15,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $149,805.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 256,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,075.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Joby Aviation Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:JOBY opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $11.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average of $4.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -18.91 and a beta of 2.11.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts forecast that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.
About Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
