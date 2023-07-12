Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al Buys 500 Shares of The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Stock

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 500 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.96 per share, with a total value of $19,980.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 17th, Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 700 shares of The Liberty Braves Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.95 per share, with a total value of $25,165.00.

The Liberty Braves Group Stock Down 0.1 %

BATRK stock opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.67. The Liberty Braves Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.68 and a fifty-two week high of $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99 and a beta of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Liberty Braves Group ( NASDAQ:BATRK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $31.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.70 million. Equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty Braves Group will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty Braves Group in a report on Friday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of The Liberty Braves Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jet Capital Investors L P increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 49.3% in the 4th quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 55,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. One Fin Capital Management LP now owns 400,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after purchasing an additional 59,505 shares during the period. Finally, Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 62,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, various assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed-use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group operates as a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

See Also

