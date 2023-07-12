Douglas Bruggeman Sells 2,414 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) Stock

REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $84,707.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 90,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,179,329.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Douglas Bruggeman sold 2,000 shares of REX American Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $70,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Douglas Bruggeman sold 3,500 shares of REX American Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $122,500.00.

NYSE:REX opened at $35.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $613.69 million, a P/E ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.92. REX American Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.48.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The energy company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. REX American Resources had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $212.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 40.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 4.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 2.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,398 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 4.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 37,818 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. 80.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of REX American Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

