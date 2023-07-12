William A. Heyburn Sells 32,774 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) CFO William A. Heyburn sold 32,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.88, for a total value of $127,163.12. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,373,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,328,842.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of Blade Air Mobility stock opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.51 and a 12-month high of $6.86.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative net margin of 16.11% and a negative return on equity of 15.48%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blade Air Mobility

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BLDE shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Blade Air Mobility by 582.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

