Andrew Beckwith Sells 250,000 Shares of De Grey Mining Limited (ASX:DEG) Stock

De Grey Mining Limited (ASX:DEG – Get Free Report) insider Andrew Beckwith sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of A$1.35 ($0.90), for a total value of A$338,250.00 ($225,500.00).
De Grey Mining Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 24.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
About De Grey Mining
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than De Grey Mining
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for De Grey Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for De Grey Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.