The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) SVP Scott A. Hallam Sells 7,193 Shares

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.68. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $40.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were paid a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 84.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup raised Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Institutional Trading of Williams Companies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WMB. New Hampshire Trust raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 25,373 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 62,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 1,379,631 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,017,000 after acquiring an additional 36,174 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Williams Companies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 144,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

