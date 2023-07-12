EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) CEO Sells $450,499.35 in Stock

EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $450,499.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,763,375.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Anthony Guzzi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Anthony Guzzi sold 824 shares of EMCOR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total value of $153,486.48.

On Friday, June 30th, Anthony Guzzi sold 7,741 shares of EMCOR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.02, for a total value of $1,432,239.82.

On Thursday, April 27th, Anthony Guzzi sold 11,000 shares of EMCOR Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $1,820,720.00.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 0.2 %

EME opened at $186.47 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.48 and a 52 week high of $187.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Institutional Trading of EMCOR Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the first quarter valued at $27,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 66.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 251 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 96.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

