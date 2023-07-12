Sterling Anderson Sells 200,000 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR) Stock

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) Director Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $592,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 92,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,981.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Sterling Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 7th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.73, for a total transaction of $546,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.04, for a total transaction of $608,000.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Sterling Anderson sold 128,659 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $378,257.46.

On Friday, June 30th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $570,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.56, for a total transaction of $512,000.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Sterling Anderson sold 103,568 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total transaction of $247,527.52.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.29, for a total transaction of $458,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.33, for a total transaction of $466,000.00.

On Friday, June 16th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.21, for a total transaction of $442,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Sterling Anderson sold 200,000 shares of Aurora Innovation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.08, for a total transaction of $416,000.00.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AUR opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.63. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $3.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Aurora Innovation ( NASDAQ:AUR ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 2,546.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.10%.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 26.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 6,867 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 27.7% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 137.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 8,385 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 10,847 shares during the period. 25.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate passenger vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and trucks.

