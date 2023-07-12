Insider Selling: EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) EVP Sells 2,031 Shares of Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 2,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.26, for a total value of $238,155.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,796.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $119.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.17. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.16 and a fifty-two week high of $150.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.12.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 30.34% and a net margin of 33.83%. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James increased their price target on EOG Resources from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.76.

About EOG Resources

(Get Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.