Robert S. Wiesenthal Sells 207,932 Shares of Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Stock

Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) CEO Robert S. Wiesenthal sold 207,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total value of $794,300.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,461,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,503,174.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Blade Air Mobility Trading Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:BLDE opened at $4.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $298.53 million, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.64. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.51 and a 1-year high of $6.86.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.00 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 15.48% and a negative net margin of 16.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Blade Air Mobility by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,962,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,431,000 after acquiring an additional 137,713 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,253,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 38,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. 54.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BLDE. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Blade Air Mobility from $6.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Blade Air Mobility from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

