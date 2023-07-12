Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Eltek Price Performance
NASDAQ ELTK opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eltek has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of -1.50.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Eltek had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Analysts forecast that Eltek will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Eltek Company Profile
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
