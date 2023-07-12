Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Eltek Price Performance

NASDAQ ELTK opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Eltek has a 12-month low of $3.56 and a 12-month high of $10.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.46 and a beta of -1.50.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $11.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 million. Eltek had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 19.53%. Analysts forecast that Eltek will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eltek Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Free Report ) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.07% of Eltek worth $259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 1.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

