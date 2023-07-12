GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 42.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.24% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

