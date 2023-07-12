GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIGM opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.40. GigaMedia has a 52 week low of $1.12 and a 52 week high of $2.97.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 42.37%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited ( NASDAQ:GIGM Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned about 0.24% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

