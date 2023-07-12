Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.71, for a total transaction of $3,160,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,473,609 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,154,152.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 10th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $3,168,600.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $3,199,800.00.

On Monday, July 3rd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $3,164,250.00.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.9 %

Salesforce stock opened at $221.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.42 billion, a PE ratio of 582.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $209.60 and its 200-day moving average is $185.50. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 740.5% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,348,000. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,487 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, New Hampshire Trust boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 14,996 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

