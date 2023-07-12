Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust Sells 100,000 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) Stock

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.10, for a total value of $6,710,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,665,796,329.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kellogg Stock Up 0.7 %

Kellogg stock opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Kellogg has a fifty-two week low of $63.74 and a fifty-two week high of $77.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.81.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.52%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on K shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 95.3% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after buying an additional 207,392 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 16.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 46.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kellogg

(Get Free Report)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.