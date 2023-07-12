Myles Kleeger Sells 68,503 Shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) insider Myles Kleeger sold 68,503 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total value of $2,810,678.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,126 shares in the company, valued at $8,129,109.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Myles Kleeger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 15th, Myles Kleeger sold 4,704 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $139,473.60.

Shares of BRZE stock opened at $43.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.69 and a beta of 1.04.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The business had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Braze by 195.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Braze by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after purchasing an additional 880,451 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Braze by 12,400.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,454,000 after purchasing an additional 845,194 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,219,000 after purchasing an additional 662,837 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 215.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 391,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after purchasing an additional 267,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

BRZE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays increased their target price on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. UBS Group lowered Braze from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.06.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

