Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Forward Industries Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FORD opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Forward Industries has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $1.87. The company has a market cap of $9.46 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09.

Get Forward Industries alerts:

Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Forward Industries had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Forward Industries

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Forward Industries, Inc. ( NASDAQ:FORD Free Report ) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 559,340 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 5.56% of Forward Industries worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 13.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various other portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS location devices, tablets, and firearms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.