Remo Canessa Sells 12,500 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.53, for a total value of $1,819,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 297,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,304,634.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Remo Canessa also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, June 16th, Remo Canessa sold 6,191 shares of Zscaler stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total value of $969,758.24.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $147.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $135.28 and a 200-day moving average of $121.99. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.93 and a 1-year high of $194.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of -77.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zscaler from $129.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 3.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 20.7% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 4.0% during the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Zscaler by 89.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 5.2% in the second quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 23,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.19% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

